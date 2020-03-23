Processing Minority S2E1: Extracurricular cancelation due to COVID-19

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone differently, many communities have seen cancelations in school, work, and travel all in the promotion of safety. For many teenagers and adolescents, the extracurriculars they participate in are what make them who they are, and giving up these events has led many students to fear for the future. In today’s episode, Clarisse Bell interviews students who have seen their favorite pastimes canceled and speaks to a medical professional about the importance of staying home.

