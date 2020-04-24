Q: Can COVID-19 spread to pets?

Q: What grade is considered passing? Or is passing subjective to the teacher? A: If a student receives a grade of a D- or higher in a class, they will have "passed," meaning any grade below a D- will constitute an automatic fail...

Q: What will Carlmont’s new grading system be? A: Carlmont, along with other schools in the Sequoia Union High School District, is adopting the pass/no pass grading system for the 2020 spring semes...

Q: When will the next SAT be? A: As of right now, there is no certainty that there will be an SAT soon. The College Board just announced that the June SAT will be canceled, but als...

Q: How much longer will the shelter-in-place last? A: The shelter-in-place is projected to end on May 3, according to the San Mateo County website. However, this date may change depending on the increa...