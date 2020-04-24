Q: Can COVID-19 spread to pets?

A: If a student receives a grade of a D- or higher in a class, they will have "passed," meaning any grade below a D- will constitute an automatic fail...
A: Carlmont, along with other schools in the Sequoia Union High School District, is adopting the pass/no pass grading system for the 2020 spring semes...
A: As of right now, there is no certainty that there will be an SAT soon. The College Board just announced that the June SAT will be canceled, but als...
A: The shelter-in-place is projected to end on May 3, according to the San Mateo County website. However, this date may change depending on the increa...
A: No, COVID-19 is not airborne and primarily spreads through droplets produced by a sneeze, cough, or through saliva....