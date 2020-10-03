Q: Can you get COVID-19 from food or water?

A: According to Mayo Clinic, there is currently no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is transmissible by eating or handling food. However, it is possible to contract COVID-19 by touching an infected surface and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes. According to the Centers for Disease Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), contracting COVID-19 through water is also unlikely. Water treatment facilities filter and disinfect water, removing most germs and viruses.

However, it is best to remain cautious and follow the appropriate guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.