Q: How much longer will students be distance learning?

Q: Will there be a food or supply shortage? A: It is highly unlikely that a shortage will occur, as the food supply chain is intact, and suppliers are working to meet the increasing demand. Alth...

Q: If I’m healthy, why should I have to stay home? A: Even though you feel healthy, there is still a likely chance that you have the virus, despite not showing symptoms. For most people, symptoms start...

Q: How does COVID-19 spread? A: COVID-19 spreads through contact with your nose, eyes, or mouth, so that is why being mindful of frequently washing your hands or using hand saniti...

Q: How will we take AP tests? A: The College Board recently announced that AP tests will be virtually administered online. Each test is planned to be 45 minutes long; the tests are...