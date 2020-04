Q: Is COVID-19 airborne? A: No, COVID-19 is not airborne and primarily spreads through droplets produced by a sneeze, cough, or through saliva....

Q: Will there be a food or supply shortage? A: It is highly unlikely that a shortage will occur, as the food supply chain is intact, and suppliers are working to meet the increasing demand. Alth...

Q: How much longer will students be distance learning? A: To decrease the spread of COVID-19, school closure and at-home learning will be extended to the end of the school year, June 4, instead of the init...

Q: If I’m healthy, why should I have to stay home? A: Even though you feel healthy, there is still a likely chance that you have the virus, despite not showing symptoms. For most people, symptoms start...