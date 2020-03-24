Q: If I’m healthy, why should I have to stay home?

A: Even though you feel healthy, there is still a likely chance that you have the virus, despite not showing symptoms. For most people, symptoms start to appear around 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. However, quite a few young people, mostly children, can be carriers of the virus without even becoming physically ill. By abiding by the law and staying at home instead of seeing your friends or going to the grocery store for non-essential items, you are putting others at risk for catching the virus.