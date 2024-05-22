The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: The descent of airline food

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterMay 22, 2024
An airplane passenger 60 years ago may have dined on five-star meals for free to calm their nerves. Nowadays, passengers can enjoy a cookie or snack mix. Numerous factors have caused the decline of airline food—most of which point towards the removal of airline meals being the right move. One reason for grounding airline food was the cost of carrying a large quantity of food on the aircraft. The weight of the food began to take up space for passengers and luggage, as an airplane could only carry a certain amount of weight, which impacted the amount of tickets bought and revenue produced. Health concerns like allergies and food quality have also contributed to the swap. Though some may not agree with the decision to eliminate airline food, small cookies and snack mixes will have to do for the future. (Grace Stiefel)
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (Class of 2026) is a staff writer covering sports for Scot Scoop. She loves playing softball, acting, taking pictures, and playing video games in her free time. Some of her other interests include watching sports and (rarely) drawing. During weekends, she can be found playing tournaments with her team in various parts of California.    
