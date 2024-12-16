Students share their take on this year’s Spotify Wrapped

Shreya Parmar Students showcase their 2024 Spotify Wrapped, comparing vibrant visuals and personalized summaries. This year’s AI-driven features sparked mixed reactions, fueling conversations about music trends and listening habits.

Each December, Spotify users eagerly anticipate their Spotify Wrapped, a personalized summary of their listening habits throughout the year. Combining insights on top artists, songs, and podcasts with vibrant visuals and social media-friendly layouts, Wrapped has become a cultural phenomenon.

However, this year’s edition sparked mixed reactions due to significant changes in its features and delivery.

A new spin on wrapped: the AI narrative

The theme for Spotify Wrapped 2024 leaned heavily into artificial intelligence. Spotify introduced AI-generated podcasts that narrated users’ top listening habits in a story-like format.

While this innovation was seen as creative by some, others missed the simpler features of past years. Absent this year were detailed breakdowns of top genres, fun trivia, and comprehensive podcast summaries — all staples that users had come to cherish in previous years.

“I thought Spotify Wrapped was a little interesting this year. Although I was happy with my overall results with my top artists and such, the app seemed to have slightly weird sections, such as when it reflected back on your listening journey and assigned a month of listening with ‘Pumpkin Spice Waltz Era’ or ‘Pink Pop Pilates Princess,'” said sophomore Karina Abuel. “I believe this is due to the attempt to bring AI into the application, resulting in the lack of originality Spotify Wrapped presented this year.”

Student insights and predictions

For many students, Spotify Wrapped serves as a time capsule of the year.

“Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter dominated my playlist. It surprised me how much I listen to those artists even though I listen to other artists,” said sophomore Saana Ahonen.

Looking ahead to next year’s Wrapped, students shared predictions.

“I think my top artist will probably be Sabrina Carpenter just because I listen to her a lot; I love how upbeat and unique her music is, and I feel like she has grown so much from where she started,” Abuel said. “I’ve been listening to her music for so long, and you can truly see her growth.”

Some students also shared some insights on the annual playlist, noting changes they wanted to see.

“I hope that my Spotify Wrapped includes more songs that I listen to regularly, not just the ones that I listen to from the beginning of the year,” said freshman Ishan Patel.

Additionally, Spotify isn’t just for students — teachers who use the app also expressed their thoughts.

“I really enjoy Spotify Wrapped each year; it’s always interesting to see what the data says about my listening habits. But I’ve noticed that my top songs tend to be the ones I listen to at the beginning of the school year,” said Dan Nguyen, a Carlmont math teacher. “I guess those songs just set the tone for the rest of my year.”

Behind Wrapped’s delayed timing

Another talking point this year was the later-than-usual release of Wrapped. Traditionally available in late November, Wrapped 2024 was launched on Dec. 4. Speculation ranged from Spotify refining its AI-driven features to potential internal challenges such as staffing changes.

“I think Spotify Wrapped was later than it normally is due to the fact that they attempted to incorporate AI,” Abuel said. “I think their use of AI showcases their potential struggle to create a more unique and fun reflection of the year than their previous Wrapped in 2023. Because of this, they may not have had another plan to back up their desire to use AI, which may have resulted in why Wrapped looked rushed despite its delayed release.”

Wrapping up: the future of wrapped

Spotify Wrapped remains a beloved tradition despite the critiques, sparking conversation and reflecting individual music journeys year after year.

For Spotify, the challenge lies in balancing innovation with maintaining features that users love. Whether through AI, new personalization options, or a return to fan-favorite features, users at Carlmont and beyond are hopeful for a Wrapped in 2025 that hits all the right notes.