The Senior Scoop Ep. 10: Adulting

Growing up comes with more responsibilities, and in high school that often means finding your first job or learning how to budget money. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a discussion with senior Andrea Brehovska about the realities of having a part-time job while being a full-time student. Talking points include past job experiences, working during a pandemic, and advice on interviewing for a position.

