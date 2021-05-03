The Senior Scoop Ep. 13: College commitments

As the end of the school year approaches, seniors are committing to colleges and creating new lives for themselves. It’s definitely a time to celebrate. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in discussion with seniors Varun Avari Kapoor and Fotini Argyris about college plans and life after high school. Talking points include our fields of study, reflections on the application and admissions process, and aspirations for the future.

