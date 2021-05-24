The Senior Scoop Ep. 14: The end of a chapter
It’s finally review week, which means seniors are done with classes and are graduating next week. In the final episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez as they reflect on their senior year, featuring recordings of seniors Maya Kaileh, Cameron Hitchcock, and Andrea Brehovska. Talking points include graduation activities, plans for the summer, and how they feel about leaving high school.
Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library
Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk
Dulcinea by Steve Adams
Cooper Ave by The Westerlies
Music obtained from HookSounds
Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas
Twitter: @Mariela48755957
