The Senior Scoop Ep. 5: Hocus pocus, revive our senior year!

With our senior year being moved online, it’s easy for us to dwell on what we could have had. As the end of October is just around the corner, we’ve already missed things like Homecoming, football games, and spending time with our friends. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez as they reminisce with fellow seniors Jessica Ma and Jaden Cheng about these infamous fall festivities. Talking points include: missing the homecoming dance, our Halloween traditions, and our plans for this Halloween season.

