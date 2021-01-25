Custodians’ work goes unnoticed

Before the pandemic, the work during the night shift wasn’t as busy as the daytime shift, according to Luis Mendoza, a Carlmont custodian. Custodians would start work at 3 p.m. If there was an event, they would start planning and dividing the work. If there wasn’t, each custodian would go to their designated hallways to clean and end at 11 p.m.

“During the daytime, they come in and clock in. Most of the time, it’s just pulling trash cans out of the campus and answering calls. And maybe, they…make a delivery,” Mendoza said.

As a custodian, there are many struggles when taking out the trash at school, according to Kathryn Nguyen, the co-president of the Green Team at Carlmont. She has experienced some of those struggles during her weekly work of taking out the trash, recycling, and compost and sorting it to help the environment.

“The bigger bins and the compost…usually had a bunch of bees swarming around the outdoor bins. We saw rats in the trash can before,” Nguyen said. “The outdoor bins don’t have lids and a bunch of rainwater would get into it…There might be a hole at the bottom of the bag, so [the trash would] fall down, and we would be responsible for cleaning up.”

“We feel really good when the students help us…They don’t have to do it, but most of the time [they do],” Morales said.

Even though there were many struggles, Mendoza was very satisfied with his job because it had a good pay, many benefits, such as medical and dental, and gets to be a part of the school community. Morales also loved his job and was very optimistic about it because he wasn’t stressed.