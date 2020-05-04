Tik Tok Tutor helps with remote learning

With students from across the globe adjusting to online school due to COVID-19, many are facing daily struggles of getting the assistance they need to succeed. Many districts have even turned to a credit/no credit grading system to account for students lacking technology resources to be successful or grappling with mental health or stress during this unprecedented global pandemic.

However, regardless of whether students are receiving grades or not, students still need to have a firm grasp on the material to be academically successful in the coming years.

This is where Alexis Loveraz comes into play. Alexis Loveraz is a 16-year-old junior from Harlem Prep High School located in the Bronx, New York. Just last year, Loveraz was a regular high school kid with a 4.0 GPA who was passionate about helping others, but recently Alvarez has become popularized as the “Tik Tok Tutor.”

Tik Tok is one of the most used social media platforms by teens and is filled with comedic skits, dance videos, and tutorials. But Loveraz wanted to bring something different to the platform: Learning.

With 800 million active viewers of Tik Tok worldwide, it was a useful platform to reach out to the 54 million students who are doing online school and attempting to study for future SAT, ACT, and AP exams.

After encouragement from his friends, Lovaraz started to offer tips and lessons on his account for algebra, geometry, and chemistry. He has also made thirty-plus Google Classrooms as well as study guides for students to use. Currently, Lovaraz has 661,000 followers and 5.5 million likes. Loveraz now has viewers from the United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, and more.

According to CBS2 New York, Loveraz said, “I was really shocked! Students probably forgot things before COVID-19, and this is like a refresher. It’s really cool because they understand it even better the way I’m explaining it to them.”

Many viewers are grateful for Lovaraz’s help and have left positive comments on his page, praising his explanation skills.

According to CTV News, one comment that stuck with him was when a student wrote that they had “learned more from a 1-minute video than a 45-minute class!”

Loveraz has helped his global followers cope with the daily struggles of remote learning by putting the popular Tik Tok platform to good use.

“I hope to spread the knowledge I have to other people,” Loveraz said, according to CBS2 New York.