‘Trump Regime Takedown’ protests reflect dissatisfaction with the Trump administration

Sarah Han A group of protestors wave signs at the “Trump Regime Takedown” protest. Movements such as this one express concern at the actions of the Trump administration. “I really hope to achieve getting more people to look at the issues and to care about what is happening, because I believe it is very serious,” said Jennifer Woods, a demonstrator.

As the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration stir controversy, demonstrators are taking to the streets of San Francisco to voice concerns about topics such as due process and human rights.

The event, originally known as the “Tesla Takedown,” is now more commonly recognized as the “Trump Regime Takedown.” The protests are organized by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF. Both organizations are political groups that have sponsored many protests, both regionally and nationally.

According to protester Connie Jeung-Mills, the name change occurred after Elon Musk left the government. His departure led to a decrease in participants, resulting in a shift in the protest’s focus.

“It’s not just about Tesla. It’s about the billionaires, the oligarchy taking over. It’s about Trump being crazy and making all sorts of executive orders and illegal actions that his administration is doing, and so that’s why we renamed it to the ‘Trump Regime Takedown,’” Jeung-Mills said. “ It’s about Trump being crazy and making all sorts of executive orders and illegal actions that his administration is doing, and so that’s why we renamed it to the ‘Trump Regime Takedown.’ — Connie Jeung-Mills

The sound of car horns honking in solidarity with the protesters filled the air as demonstrators encouraged drivers to honk their horns in support.

“I agree with the protests,” said Carlmont teacher Eli Brown. “I think they’re a movement to push this narrative that President Trump is not a one-man show.”

Amid the noise and waving flags, protesters held signs with various messages and images. One sign called for the legislative and judicial branches to step up their efforts. Another called for Trump to be impeached.

Why protest?

The actions taken by the Trump administration, such as the policies it has implemented, are galvanizing nationwide demonstrations.

“I believe in freedom, not fascism. I don’t like being told what to do. I think every American should have the right to believe as they see fit and behave as they see fit if they’re not harming another person,” said Jennifer Woods, a demonstrator. “I hope to raise awareness about how dangerous the Trump administration is, and how they are eroding freedom and democracy.” “ I don’t like being told what to do. I think every American should have the right to believe as they see fit and behave as they see fit if they’re not harming another person. — Jennifer Woods

The “Trump Regime Takedown” protests echo other demonstrations with similar views, such as the “No Kings” protests, which drew millions of attendees nationwide.

Just 294 days into his second term, Trump’s net approval rating is -18%, with 58% of those polled expressing disapproval and 39% expressing approval. These numbers reflect the president’s unpopularity, particularly in his handling of issues such as immigration.

“My personal opinion of President Trump is not good,” said Kayvon Mehdizadeh, a Carlmont sophomore. “This country is built on immigrants. The overwhelming majority of people here are not native to this land. We’re all immigrants. Why are they different?”

Trump also faced declining approval among communities that previously provided strong support for his presidential campaign. In the 2024 presidential election, 48% of Hispanic voters supported Trump. However, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the number of Hispanic adults who hold a favorable view of Trump dropped to 25%, down from a previous margin of 44%.

The future

The “Trump Regime Takedown” protests will continue happening every Saturday. Their effectiveness is a subject of discussion among observers.

“My overall thoughts about protests against Trump are that at first, they were probably not super effective because a lot of what people have been doing is protesting in areas where they already agree with the protesters,” Brown said. “I think something that’s gonna make things a lot more effective is when we start getting into the face of people who might disagree or might be on the fence.”

Even without the ability to vote, young people can still get involved in various ways.

“I think people can start off by learning about what’s going on, checking the validity of organizations they want to protest with, and recognizing the dangers of protesting,” Brown said.

As the Trump administration continues to implement new policies, protesters will likely continue to step up to counter or support its actions.

“Something that gives me hope is seeing so many people here and the people honking. I believe everybody honking is a show of support. But even if I was the only person out here, I would be out here, I think it’s that important,” Woods said.