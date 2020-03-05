Unpopular Opinion Episode 4: AMD has Intel at the end of a rope

Intel has been the king of the CPU (central processing unit) industry for many years. Their only competitor has been AMD. But recently, it seems like AMD has been checking a lot of the boxes. They’ve also been able to steal some market share from the superpower, Intel. And with the recent price slashes, this could mean that Intel may finally have to bring their prices down further.

