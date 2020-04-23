Unpopular Opinion Episode 7: Valorant will not dethrone Counter-Strike

Riot Games’ new esports title, Valorant, has gone viral on Twitch lately, with millions of people tuning in to watch their favorite streamers play the newly released game. It has many similarities to another very popular esports game, Counter-Strike, and many worry that Valorant will take its throne. Join host Sean Liuli as he explores the ins and outs of both games to see if this really is Counter-Strike’s last straw.

