Zoppé Circus brings the community together through laughter and love

Marin Moon A circus performer jumps through a ring of fire. After galloping around the circus ring on the back of a horse, the performer successfully jumps through the ring and back onto the horse. The audience collectively gasped.

The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is in town this November, putting on a show packed with tricks, laughter, and fun perfect for all ages and families.

The Zoppé Circus has been providing entertainment for over 180 years and has been coming to Redwood City for 17 years. Every year, they spend nine months on the road, performing for thousands of people worldwide.

The show is two hours long and has many traditional circus acts. Acts include juggling, jumping through a ring of fire, and cloud swinging. Many of the acts are performed by members of the Zoppé family.

One highlight of the Zoppé circus is the small venue. The Zoppé website states only 500 seats in the circus tent, making for a more personal feel throughout the show.

For many audience members, especially the younger ones, Nino the Clown is a favorite. Giovanni Zoppé, the circus director and sixth-generation performer, plays Nino the Clown throughout the show.

“My daughter loves Nino; he’s one of her favorite acts,” said Mei Wang, an audience member and mother.

Every year, the circus has new and different acts, keeping audiences coming back year after year.

For families, the circus can become a well-loved tradition.

“This is our third time coming to the circus,” said Wang.

Before the show starts, audience members gather outside the circus tent, waiting to go in. Performers do a few tricks, and Nino gets the audience excited to see what awaits them inside.

Nino starts the show along with ringmaster Patrick McGuire. Nino wants to be in the circus. However, he’s not sure what his talents are. During the show, he watches the acts with awe in his eyes and sometimes tries them himself. At key points, Nino brings kids into the circus ring to help him with a trick.

As the show goes on, more daring acts begin. Although many performers don’t talk during their acts, the audience laughs, smiles, and claps for them.

Dorisela Rosales, an avid juggler and fifth-generation circus performer, explains how she keeps the audience engaged during her acts.

“I try to interact with them, like smiling and making them laugh. It’s just something I like to see, that I can make them happy, you know?” Rosales said.

After much laughter and enjoyment, the show eventually draws to a close. Audience members filter out of the tent, many still smiling while discussing their favorite parts.

“I believe the circus brings families together by just giving them a reason to get together, especially on the holidays or weekends,” said Erik Betancourt, a concession worker at Zoppé Circus.