Benefits of Being Bilingual: The advantages in adulthood

There are many benefits to being able to speak multiple languages when it comes to adulthood.

This is the Country Speaking the Most Languages / Sehar Khan / Mars Translation / Public Domain

More students today can speak multiple languages, making the ability to be bi- or multilingual the new norm.

Though many students take language classes to get through their years in high school, studies have proven that speaking multiple languages favorably affects adulthood. Taking a language course to get into college, although necessary, shouldn’t be your primary motivation for taking the class. The brain excessively benefits from being bilingual, as it is shown to improve memory, judgment, and decision making.

In an article published by Psychology Today, psychiatrist and philosopher Neel Burton describes the many advantages that arrive with being bilingual.

“According to several studies, people who learn another language do significantly better on standardized tests. Language management calls upon executive functions such as attention control, cognitive inhibition, and working memory, and there is mounting evidence that bi- and multilingual people are better at analyzing their surroundings, multitasking, and problem-solving,” Burton said.

Benefits of Being Bilingual by Niamh Marren

In addition, there are many career advantages to being bilingual. Employees that speak both English and Spanish are in high demand. Hispanics are the largest minority group in the nation, making speaking Spanish very helpful in today’s society.

As the number of positions available decreases, employers are looking for qualities that make an applicant stand out from the ordinary. Being able to read and write in a second language gives you that opportunity.

Not only do companies look for translators in today’s environment, but a growing number of businesses require employees to be bilingual. Being bilingual will only increase your chances of being hired, as these growing requirements eliminate those who don’t speak another language.

For example, healthcare, one of the many growing fields in today’s society, is in search of doctors, nurses, and many more workers that speak multiple languages, as they are required to help all patients of different cultures.

Emergency services, bank tellers, customer service, health resources, and teachers are only a few of many occupations that are suggested to pursue if one is bilingual.

Furthermore, studies have shown that bilingual employees can earn between 5 and 20% more per hour than those that speak one language.

Learning other languages also helps with the awareness of different cultures and bridging the culture gap. Though this might seem small, it is just as important. Being mindful and respectful of others can help bring different ethnicities together.

Overall, being bilingual has many benefits and is a useful skill that can lead to advancements in life.