Big ideas, small businesses Ep. 1: Jewelry with Purpose
Welcome to the first episode of Big ideas, small businesses, the show that highlights teens and young adults navigating the world of small businesses. In this episode, Alice Finkelstein, the founder of Jewelry with Purpose, discusses her non-profit jewelry business that donates all proceeds to SOS Africa Children’s Charity, a UK-based organization that aims to help underprivileged children in Africa. To check out Finkelstein’s online store, click here.