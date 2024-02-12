Breaking News: Four found dead in San Mateo home

Four dead bodies were discovered during a welfare check at a home in San Mateo, prompting a police investigation and the closure of Alameda de las Pulgas.

On the morning of Feb. 12, the San Mateo police carried out a welfare check at a Sugarloaf neighborhood residence on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas.

During the check, authorities discovered the lifeless bodies of four individuals, including one adult male, one adult female, and two children.

In a press conference, the San Mateo Police Department stated that “the bodies exhibited clear indications of death” and will treat this incident as an isolated case, reassuring the public that there is no immediate threat.

As the investigation progresses, the area surrounding Alameda de las Pulgas has been cordoned off to traffic, and residents are urged to steer clear of the vicinity.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.