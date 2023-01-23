Breaking News: Shooting in Half Moon Bay leaves at least 7 dead

Multiple shootings in Half Moon Bay resulted in at least seven deaths.

Seven people are dead and one is critically injured near Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, California.

Later, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference that the suspect, 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Zhao Chunli, was in custody as of 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan 23.

According to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, there’s no longer any threat to the community, as he is believed to have acted alone.

Police were first alerted of the shooting at Mountain Mushroom Farm at 2:22 p.m. According to a press conference, Corpus states that this was a workplace shooting. The farm employed Chunli, and the victims were his coworkers.

The aftermath at this location included four dead and one fatally injured.

Later, three more victims were found dead at a separate location which was identified as the 2125 block of Cabrillo Highway South. The injured victims were en route to Stanford Medical Center.

Chunli was found and apprehended in his car with a semi-automatic rifle in front of the Half Moon Bay police station.

Further information cannot be obtained yet, as this is an ongoing investigation.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.

*Updated Jan. 23 at 8:08 p.m. PST