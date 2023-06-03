Breaking News: Vehicle catches fire in Redwood Shores; no injuries

After recieving a call about a burning Chevrolet Silverado near Redwood Shores, the San Mateo Fire Department and other authorities quickly arrived at the scene. The wreckage of the vehicle was put out and cleaned up before being towed away approximately an hour after the call. Despite its dangerous nature, nobody was hurt in the incident.

A white Chevrolet Silverado caught fire this afternoon on the corner of Marine Parkway and Island Parkway near Redwood Shores. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

After driving on Highway 101, the Silverado’s driver, Jennifer Amerio, noticed a fire on the side of the freeway. After driving through the smoke, she noticed her truck was acting strangely.

“Within a minute, the truck started not wanting to switch gears or go faster,” Amerio said. “It continued for maybe a minute or two, then it returned to normal. I accelerated and finished my drive on the freeway and got off on this exit.”

While it is unknown whether the fire and its smoke were the cause of the accident, the problem soon returned after taking exit 412 and driving onto Marine Parkway.

“After getting off the freeway, the truck started smoking,” Amerio said. “I got out of the car but didn’t have time to grab any of our belongings before it started flaming and popping.”

Amerio reported having no previous problems with her vehicle, even after driving 12 hours from Arizona on Friday.

Amerio called 911 at approximately 4:29 pm — authorities arrived soon after. Firefighters from the San Mateo Fire Department worked with tow service personnel to remove the burnt wreckage of the vehicle from the street.

The firefighters were unable to go on the record for an official statement, but the site was fully cleared around an hour later, at 5:32 pm. Scorch marks remain around the burn site at the time of this publication.

“No one was hurt, and we’re all safe, so we’re thankful for that,” Amerio said.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.