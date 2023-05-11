Carlmont Choirs are preparing to dazzle audiences in upcoming pop concert

The annual Carlmont choirs pop concert is an exciting spring event the community is eager to attend. This year’s funky theme, “Oh, the places you’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, invokes anticipation for the pop songs that attendees can hear.

The pop concert is held by all of Carlmont’s choirs that perform well-known pop songs, which is a gratifying experience for audience members and choir students. It is Carlmont’s last concert of the school year, so it is an important event for many students. The show will be held on two days, including on Friday, May 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The week in preparation for the concert has been stressful for choirs, as the choir director and many other students were out due to illnesses and AP testing. Students worked together to practice songs and prepare for the performance.

“With Ms. Tep gone, we all had to collaborate and take charge to work on the songs and make it sound good,” said senior Juliette Mansfield.

What makes the Pops concert unique among the other choir shows of the year is that choirs sing mostly well-known pop songs that are exciting for both the audience and the performers.

“I think people should just look for a lot of fun, a lot of singing, and a lot of chaos,” said sophomore Grace Kara.

Students seem to be unanimously excited about the set of songs they will be performing.

“They should look forward to all of it because our setlist is amazing this year. I don’t have one song that I dislike,” Mansfield said.

In past pop concerts, themes such as last year’s “Back to Black” included songs with similar themes. Choir students are excited for family and friends to hear a great setlist of songs for this year’s theme: “Oh, the places you’ll Go,” a Dr. Seuss book.

“People should look forward to some throwback tunes, great songs to dance to, and overall good vibes,” said senior Arianna Behrendt.

During the Pops concert, audience members often get a valuable and memorable experience and get to join in on the fun.

“ The pops concert has such good vibes, audience members are encouraged to join in and have a jolly ol’ time” — Arianna Behrendt

Choir students and leaders have had busy and stressful weeks leading up to the concert, with song memorization, rehearsals, and organization. Members of the Choir Council, tech crew, and the choir director Ms. Tep have especially had extra responsibilities in preparation. However, everyone involved still looks forward to a special show on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s been crazy and stressful but in a good way because I think the whole fun of having this pop concert is coming together through hard and chaotic times,” said Kara.