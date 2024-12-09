Carlmont musicians take the stage at the Winter Music Concert

Skylin Yee Carlmont music director, Brian Switzer, keeps the Carlmont Symphony Orchestra practicing until the songs are perfected. “Mr. Switzer worked with us quite a bit stylistically on the jazzier piece,” said Paige Crowther, a senior at Carlmont.

Carlmont music students start off strong with the 2024 series of winter showcases.

Carlmont Instrumental Music is a program that offers students many classes, such as Concert Band, Symphonic Band, String Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, and Jazz Band. This program is run by Music Director Brian Switzer and Assistant Music Director Jordan Webster.

“My favorite part about being in the music program is having a community of people who care about music like I do,” said Paige Crowther, a senior in Carlmont’s Symphony Orchestra. “It’s really special to be able to play orchestra every morning and be able to have access to the band room at lunch and flex.”

The music teachers, Switzer and Webster, strive to teach students about performing confidently, being creative, and being responsible.

“Something I love about the music program is the concerts because it’s nice to perform in front of family, and it feels really accomplishing to perform all the songs that we work on all year long at the concerts,” said Avani Dixit, a sophomore in Carlmont’s Symphony Orchestra.

The Instrumental Music Winter Concert Series happened from Dec. 4 through Dec. 6. and they also streamed a live broadcast worldwide.

The String Orchestra and Concert Band performed on the first night, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., the Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra performed on the second night, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., and the Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos performed on the last night, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

These ensembles are a part of Carlmont’s award-winning Instrumental Music program. They prepare for the concerts by rehearsing in class every day.

“We almost never take breaks, and our teachers always have something insightful to say, so we go into the concert knowing what we are doing,” said Jone Ng, a sophomore at Carlmont’s Symphony Orchestra.

Switzer and Webster make sure that their musicians feel ready when going into the concert and make sure they don’t feel uncertain about a certain part of the music.

“Every day, Mr. Switzer and Mrs. Webster work with us on one of the songs we are going to perform, and they work us through the difficult parts so that we can improve them and make sure we’re playing them right,” Dixit said.

Carlmont music students work as hard as they can so that they can put on a memorable performance for their audience.

“There’s always going to be things that could be better or smoother with any performance, but the repertoire is fun, and I think it went as well as could be expected,” Crowther said.