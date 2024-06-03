The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Going under

Shiyo Ohashi, Staff WriterJune 3, 2024

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that this season will be one of the hardest-hitting hurricanes in the United States. 17 to 25 storms are predicted, with seven of them being hurricanes and at least four predicted to cause major damages. These hurricanes are, in part, due to rising ocean temperatures and global warming. We need to act fast to combat rising temperatures in order to stop future weather conditions resembling this year’s storms from reoccurring. (Shiyo Ohashi)

About the Contributor
Shiyo Ohashi
Shiyo Ohashi, Staff Writer
Shiyo Ohashi is a junior at Carlmont. She's graduating class of 2025 and enjoys art in her free time.  
