Cult culture: understanding deception

"They tell their new recruits that their old ways of living aren't working for them, and their parents or friends or employers or whoever are trying to manipulate you and use you. You shouldn't listen to them anymore," Goldberg said. "So they encourage the new cult members not to tell the family what they're involved in and to be very vague about it."

Cults also use a sense of superiority or scarcity to market themselves. They claim to be the only ones "having the answer."

"'This is the only path, the true way, and everything else is false.' They get people to come and stay because people start to believe the message that they shouldn't bother going anywhere else because they'd be wasting their time," Bernstein said.

While these marketing strategies aren't all the ways cults bring people in, not all groups that use these strategies are cults. These strategies can only affect people for so long, but by the time they wake up to reality, it's too late.

"It's like being in a bad relationship," Burks said. "You think you're having the best that it can be, so the bad part you skim over because it's not that bad. It'll take a while before you just realize you need to go."

One such group that uses these tactics is the conspiracy cult QAnon. In recent months, the group has grown enormously with increased time spent on the internet due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Guardian, QAnon pages, groups, and accounts have gained more than 4.5 million aggregate followers.

What was once just a fringe conspiracy theory has grown into a large-scale political movement. The main belief of QAnon is that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles has been controlling the “deep state” government, which supposedly seeks to undermine President Trump with the aid of the media. In May 2019, the FBI identified QAnon as a potential domestic terrorism threat. Despite this, QAnon-supporting candidates have been winning congressional primaries.

The actions of QAnon have demonstrated the potential harm that a cult can do to not only the members of the cult but the society around them. QAnon’s growing popularity and involvement in politics could have a large impact on the 2020 election and the nation.

Freedom of Mind

Throughout American history, the line between a cult and a religion has grown blurry. The word cult itself has become a controversial title. Bernstein makes the distinction from the way that they're run.

"What differentiates a cult from religion is when you're involved in a cult, you're involved in an organization that typically runs on its own. It's a renegade organization. So unlike larger religions where there's usually a governing body and an ethics department… there's no protection like that within a cult," Bernstein said.

While many have made distinctions between cults and religions, Guy P. Harrison argues that there is no difference; one title is just more offensive than the other. Tracing back the effects of what society labels as cults and religions, both are dangerous. This can be seen in the Jonestown massacre, The Crusades, Taiping Rebellion, Heaven's Gate, and many other events.

"This is verbalized bullying that demeans less popular groups and distances them from more popular groups. Labeling a group a cult is a cowardly way of tolerating, condoning, appeasing, or promoting favored religions while simultaneously rejecting and disparaging a minority religion," Harrison said.

“ I believe in freedom of religion, but I also believe in freedom of the mind, and I think because of the techniques that are used to get people into cults, it's a different kind of category.” — Bill Goldberg

This disagreement of distinctions makes it unclear what certain groups of people can be categorized as and how this affects society. Goldberg suggests it has more to do with the individual than the group.

"The line between a religion and a cult... it's less relevant than the idea of what's happening to this individual. Is this an individual who's given up all of his or her ambitions, who refuses to speak to anyone that's not in the cult? Have they become slavish in terms of their relationship with the cult leader so that they don't have free will? If that happens to somebody, then I would say for them, this group is a cult," Goldberg said.

Cults' practices may not interfere with the first amendment, but some believe it interferes with basic human morality.

"Sometimes the cults will portray people like me as anti-religious bigots, and that's just not true," Goldberg said. "I think it's the people who fight cults that are trying to open people's minds. Freedom of religion has nothing to do with somebody being manipulated."