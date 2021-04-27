Editorial: Volunteers are essential during the pandemic

Amidst the pandemic, people are told to put their lives on hold, stay home, and take care of themselves. For many in the Bay Area, this idea has been logical; however, some continue to struggle, as they need extra support during this time.

A study by Fidelity Charitable showed that two out of every three people who volunteered prior to COVID-19 have ceased to continue their volunteer work throughout the pandemic. Although many shifted from in-person to remote or virtual volunteering, some have chosen neither of these options.

This leaves a potentially detrimental effect on nonprofit organizations and the people that they aim to help. While a cause of this may be the lack of knowledge people have been provided with about alternatives to in-person events, the idea stands that the resources are available to those who are looking.

The fact that people aren’t looking for these opportunities circles back to the idea that many have not prioritized volunteering during these times. The mere carelessness of the public doesn’t cause this, but rather the focus has shifted to different things, and people have forgotten about these essential activities.

Although volunteer work may be viewed as a pastime or another thing to add to one’s resume, genuine care and support need to be immediately considered crucial when the world is struggling. The lack of volunteers has caused a decrease in available food and care services for many that are in need, vastly changing and putting at risk the livelihoods of many worldwide.

People must remember moving forward that just because their lives are on temporary pause does not mean the issues that were once given such vast attention are no longer worthy of their time. If anything, this is a time more than any for people to reach out and help their community locally, whether this be in person or through virtual services.

Some ways to help out locally in the Bay Area include donating to food banks, nonprofits, and charities and volunteering through online resources or in-person events if the participant is comfortable with COVID-19 guidelines.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Scot Scoop editorial board and was written by Julia Roseborough