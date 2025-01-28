Freshman girls soccer season comes to a close

Girls Frosh Soccer VS Hillsdale/ Luciano Baranzini/ Carlmont Athletics/ All Rights Reserved Carlmont’s freshman girls’ soccer team huddles up in preparation for a big game. “We work well together as a team. We all feel confident in each other and are there to support each other when needed,” said Callie Hernandez, the girl’s freshman team captain.

Carlmont’s freshman girls’ soccer team is preparing for the final game of their inaugural season.

In previous years, Carlmont girls soccer only offered a varsity and junior varsity (JV) team. However, the increasing number of girls trying out for the teams prompted the creation of a freshman team.

With the freshman team, more players can experience high school-level soccer while being given time to develop before advancing to the JV and varsity levels. While making the team remains competitive, the creation of the freshman team allows for an additional 20 players to participate in the program.

“It is great that we can have more opportunities for people to play. I know there were probably about 70 girls trying out this year for JV alone, so it’s nice that we have the opportunity for at least 20 of them to be on the freshman team,” said Allegre Ferme, head coach of the freshman girls soccer team.

Since the beginning of tryouts, Ferme understood the team’s potential.

“These players have so much potential and work so hard. I knew since tryouts that these players could accomplish something special,” Ferme said.

The team started their season strong, collecting big wins against Burlingame and Christopher. Unfortunately, the team experienced a slump throughout their league season. Despite this, the team has dramatically improved, learning to deal with the challenges of high school soccer.

“I have grown a lot as a player throughout the season. Practicing and playing with this team has given me a lot of opportunities to improve,” said Charlotte Pearson, the goalkeeper for the girl’s freshman team.

In addition to their improvements as players, the team has connected in a way that has created long-lasting friendships.

“Our team has a really powerful bond. Being part of the team has created a lot of new friendships that may not have happened without soccer,” said Callie Hernandez, the girls’ freshman team captain.

In future seasons, Ferme is confident that the experience her players gained from being a part of the team will aid them in their following years on JV and varsity.

“I am excited to see what this team can do on JV. Making the JV team is very difficult, but the experience they gained from playing for this team will be helpful. They just need to be ready for tryouts when they come,” Ferme said.

With their final game of the season coming on Jan. 28 against Burlingame, the team is determined to end their season with a victory.

“I am excited to see what we can do in our last game. The team has improved a lot this season, and I am confident we can end the season with a win,” Ferme said.