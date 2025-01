Gallery • 11 Photos Isabella Rice Sophomore Nicole Franklin dribbles down the field, navigating around South San Francisco defenders. Throughout the game, Franklin kept possession of the ball while waiting for the right moment to pass to a teammate or take a shot. This season, Franklin has been a key offensive player, scoring many goals for the Scots.

The Carlmont Scots varsity girls soccer team beat the South San Francisco Warriors 7-0. The Scots scored their first goal within the first few minutes of the game, giving them a lot of momentum to move forward. At halftime, the Scots had a comfortable three-goal lead. The Scots played a strong offensive and defensive game, dominating possession throughout both halves. Marking the second game and second win of the season, the Scots hold a 2-0 record in the league.