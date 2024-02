Gallery • 7 Photos Audrey Burnley Senior Tyler Cary rushes to first base as the first baseman on the Dons comes up right behind him. After Carey swung the ball, he began to rush to first base. His team filled the field with roars cheering him on.

The Carlmont varsity baseball team was the first of the spring sports to begin playing. They opened the season with a scrimmage against the Aragon Dons.

In this scrimmage against the Dons, both teams focused on the skills they would need to improve during the season. Both teams gave every player the chance to play. These two teams will meet again later in the season.