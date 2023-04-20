Knights strike out Scots

As the JV softball team hits the peak of their season, they lost 6-3 after a long seventh inning to the Hillsdale Knights on April 19.

The season is almost halfway over, but this was their first loss. Although it was not the result they wanted, the team sees it as a chance to learn and improve.

“They’ll do better in the next game because they will learn from this one,” said head coach Steve Rianda.

Even though the loss was upsetting, the players are taking it in stride and are ready to put in the work for the next game. They now know how to ensure that they stay in the game for the entire time and not let things get to their head.

“I think we had a lot more energy in the first half in the second. During the second half, we were getting in our heads and didn’t realize that we only had a one-run lead. I think we needed to catch up and improve in certain situations. Overall, I think we did okay and everyone will be ready to work for the next game,” said sophomore pitcher Sophia Cerelli.

“ It won’t affect us going forward. We take these things and grow from them. I learned a lesson today, and the whole sport is a very big learning lesson” — Sophia Cerelli

Not only did this game change Carlmont’s mindset going forward, but it also affected Hillsdale’s mentality for the rest of the season.

“I think it was a boost for our confidence. Even if we see the stats of the other team and know their reputation, we know to keep high expectations for ourselves and to stay positive,” said Hillsdale outfielder Camryn Gutierrez.

Despite Carlmont’s performance this game, this season has brought the team closer than in previous ones and created a strong bond.

“I think this is probably the best chemistry we have had in a while. I think a lot of it is because JV and varsity are practicing together a lot more than in the past. They are all getting to play at a higher level during practices so it has been good for everyone,” Rianda said.

Not only has the team’s connection become apparent to the coaches, but the players have noticed a difference in the short amount of time they have been playing with each other.

“I think that last year people didn’t know each other as well, and since they do this year, playing has been smoother and more fun. Since we are now practicing with JV and varsity combined, the teams aren’t as separated and there is a special connection throughout the entire program,” Cerelli said.

The Scots are looking forward to the rest of their season together and improving in their next game on Monday, April 24.