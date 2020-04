Unless you live under a rock, chances are you have seen a TikTok. From dance videos to sports to comedy, TikTok offers opportunities for all to create content and be seen. Listen in as host David Su talks about the pros and cons of the viral platform and how it has shaped its creators, as well as aspects.

Follow the Podcast on Twitter! @nobodyasked_pod

Follow the Podcast on Instagram! @nobodyasked_pod