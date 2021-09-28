Opinion: Entertainment franchises hurt their own success

The MCU and the Star Wars universe, two of the most iconic storytelling settings of all time, have created shockwaves through the entertainment industry, encouraging sequels, prequels, and spinoffs in recent years like never before. Trying to be part of a greater world has hurt movies and shows in the past, like “Black Widow” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and even one-time spinoffs like “A Quiet Place Part II.” Interesting stories sometimes ultimately feel insignificant or predictable in a 20+ movie saga, a strange phenomenon. Man explores this and sees how that trend affects the viewers and their values.