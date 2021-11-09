Opinion: Schools should utilize technology better
Schools and students have a plethora of tools constantly available to them. Companies are producing new computers every day, computer science currently grows more as a field than ever before, and our worlds are based more online than many ever thought they could be. Yet, schools still struggle to embrace technology in their curriculums. Man unpacks why he thinks that is, how technology could be better used, and why there should be hope for the future.
Twitter: @ethanyman