Our Footprint Ep. 6: The new age of tech

After centuries of unsustainable industrialization, a tech company whose mission is to fight climate change seems almost too good to be true. But, Ecosia, an innovative, new search engine that plants trees has completely reinvented that ideology. Join host, Kaylene Lin, and guest speaker, Ruby Au, as they discuss the impacts of industrialization on the environment and the future for tech companies.

