Pokémon club catches new members

Amber Chow Members of Carlmont’s Pokémon Club engage in a Pokémon Tournament. They searched up the type of matchups for the tournament. “It was a massive morale boost to the club and we had a great amount of participation,” said Jonathan Yip, one of the vice presidents.

Pokémon Club consists of a space where fans of the franchise connect over their love for the games, anime, and trading cards.

The club started as a small idea that evolved into an extensive community with diverse activities and a growing number of members.

“I thought it would be a fun idea to start a club revolving around a game or franchise,” said Keonie Lam, the club president. “After discussing it with friends, Pokémon seemed like a great fit.”

Lam pitched the idea to her friends, who were quickly on board and helped her shape the club.

Pokémon Club has seen popularity in the club far beyond the expectations of its founders. Meetings are casually organized, with members gathering to discuss and share ideas for upcoming events. Their meetings are hosted every Monday in E16 at lunch.

“We ask the club members to vote on the next activity, and then we prepare presentations or games based on their interests,” Lam said.

According to sophomore Kaden Praditkul, the formatting allows for engagement and captivation.

“The constant new ideas have kept it interesting, and I enjoy the fact that there is some flexibility in the format. Ideas can be shared with a realistic chance of the happening,” Praditkul said.

One of Pokémon Club’s key attractions is the inclusiveness members enjoy.

“Being a member is fun not just because of the activities but because of the community,” said club vice president Jonathan Yip. “It is nice to talk about something you are passionate about with others who share the same interests.”

The club has activities such as tournaments or Kahoot games to make a space where everyone feels involved.

“ “I honestly did not believe the club would be this big. I thought the club might have ten people, but now we have over 30 members,” — Katelyn Yee

“You feel included since many activities, such as tournaments, are open to everyone for participation,” Praditkul said.

Currently, the spotlight is on an ongoing tournament called Pokémon Showdown. Pokémon Showdown is a competitive event that keeps the members engaged.

“It is a player versus player competition where players build teams and compete in elimination rounds,” said Katelyn Yee, another club vice president.

The tournament follows a single elimination bracket format, and the prize for the winner is a high five from Lam.

“When we announced the tournament, the excitement was palpable. People started planning their strategies right away, and everyone got competitive,” Lam said.

Participants create their teams on Pokémon Showdown, a free online platform. Each player’s team consists of six Pokémon. The rules allow for one legendary, mythical, or paradox Pokémon. The participants can also change one Pokémon from their team during the tournament. The competition spanned four weeks, with the final matchup being between Stephen Lapshin and Erik Leong, with Emmet Rennich taking third place.

Rennich is a member who joined the club after hearing about it through a friend.

“I did not know anything about Pokémon, so I got help from Jonathan and ended up enjoying it,” Rennich said.

Pokémon Club has many new ideas circulating for its growing community.

“I think the club has so much potential. It has been amazing to see how it has grown, and I cannot wait to see where it goes from here,” Lam said.