Scots crowned victors against Knights

Andrew Liang Scots sophomore Lia Frazita dives in for a tackle against a Knights midfielder. Frazita played with intensity throughout the game. She made many important attacking and defensive plays, both winning back and carrying the ball forward.

The Carlmont Scots JV girls soccer team qualified for the finals of the Firebird Classic after a convincing 3-1 win against the Menlo Knights.

The players were happy with the win, having played well throughout the night. They controlled the game, keeping the ball on their opponent’s side for most of it.

“We played well, we commanded the ball and moved it around really well,” said Scots freshman Zoey Toyozumi.

Starting the game with high intensity, the Scots pressured relentlessly, forcing mistakes from the Knights defenders. With the ball spending most of its time on the Knights’ side, opportunities to score were sure to come.

Capitalizing early in the first half, a corner whipped in by sophomore Claire Kornberg found the foot of freshman Lillian Rapp as the Scots scored their first goal of the night. With the momentum shifting toward the Scots, the players were hungry for a second goal.

Their lead didn’t last long, as a mistake from the Scots defense put the ball at the feet of a Knights attacker. Finding a good through ball, the Knights made it impossible for the defenders to recover, and a composed finish tied the game at 1-1.

“ We played pretty well in general today. The team is improving because we’re moving around a lot more for each other, and I think working on communication has really helped us. — Sophia Lee

The Scots didn’t let this discourage them, as they were eager to win. Searching for a second goal to put them back on top, they still looked to be the dominant team in the match.

They didn’t have to wait long, as a brilliant team play quickly followed. Winning the ball off a Knights player, the Scots midfielders and attackers linked up with quick one and two-touch passes to break down the Knights defense.

“We practiced combinations a lot yesterday, and the coaches got to play too, so we could really emphasize when they weren’t doing it and show them by example how to play with one and two-touch passes creatively,” said Scots coach Natalia Manzanares.

After a good ball chipped in behind, sophomore Taylor Baldi finished the attack with a strike on the half-volley, burying the ball in the back of the net.

Going into the second half with the lead, the Scots looked confident as they aimed to secure the win. In the beginning, neither team could produce anything, with the Knights shifting into a low block in response to the constant attacking plays from the Scots.

With the two teams stuck in a deadlock, neither having any great chances, the Scots lined up for a corner. Following another cross from Kornberg, both teams fought to get a foot on the ball. After a brief scramble in the box, Scots defender Shaqed Krupnik found the goal, getting just enough on the ball for it to fly over the Knights keeper to win 3-1.

“We practiced corners for a whole practice. We have set plays, and everyone’s on the same page, it’s great to see,” Manzanares said.

With the Scots finishing the game strong, they are looking forward to the final, hoping to win the whole thing.

“I feel amazing about the team, really blessed. They’re all really amazing, kind, and respectful, and they’re all wanting to win as well, which just makes my job easier,” Manzanares said.