Scots crush Bearcats in dominant game

Samuel Wei Carlmont sophomore Nicole Franklin dribbles up towards the defender. The ball is kept close to ensure it’s not lost. This allowed Franklin to keep the ball safe and advance further up.

The Carlmont Scots varsity girls soccer team destroyed the San Mateo Bearcats in a blowout 4-0 game at Carlmont High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Although the Scots and the Bearcats were both undefeated in the league, the Scots were convinced that they would beat the Bearcats. In their previous match against each other, the Scots were triumphant.

The Bearcats started off the game with a fast attack which was quickly put down by the Scots. The Scots then had the ball, and this was the start of their barrage of attacks. The first shot was taken six minutes into the game but missed. Shortly after, the Scots managed to create an opening, and Carlmont junior Lindsay Wong scored the first goal of the game.

Despite multiple attempts to score from the Bearcats, they were all suppressed and turned around. The Scots were constantly pressuring the Bearcats, taking shots left and right. Finally, the Scots were able to break through the defense and Wong scored again, this time with a header. The score was now 2-0 in favor of the Scots.

“ We’ve really stepped up as a team with our speed and intensity. — Jillian Quan

With only a few minutes left in the first half, the Scots started to play more aggressively, hoping to score again. After a failed corner kick attempt, the ball bounced off of the post and gave the Scots their opportunity to score their third goal. With less than two minutes remaining, the Scots hammered the ball into the goal, extending their lead once again.

“We didn’t have any subs this game, but I think we all were able to keep our stamina going, and that was good,” said Allison Morganstern, a senior from San Mateo High School.

After the end of the first half and a break for the players, the Scots were still looking strong. Just five minutes into the second half, the Scots fired the ball into the Bearcats’ goal again, making the score 4-0.

“In the second half, I thought we came out a bit stronger despite not scoring as much. The level and quality of our play was better,” said Carlmont head coach Jillian Quan.

As the game progressed, both teams started to fatigue. In spite of countless attacks against the Bearcats, nothing seemed to work. Likewise, the Bearcats weren’t able to break through the Scots’ defense and score. After many attempts from both sides, neither team managed to score and the Scots ended on top with a 4-0 victory.

“We did really well by connecting the ball and communicating with each other,” said Carlmont junior Anna Jaya Motamarry.