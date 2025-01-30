Scots dominate Panthers in a well fought win

Jasper Grussing Jordan Rice, who is a sophomore on the varsity boys basketball team, makes a move to create open space on the court to give his team better scoring opportunities.

The Carlmont varsity boys basketball team dominated the Burlingame Panthers with a score of 72-50 on Jan. 28.

The Scots put on a show for their spectators, pulling through in the first quarter with a leading score of 8-2. But the Panthers were starting to pull back slowly, so the Scots responded ending the first quarter with a score of 12-6.

In the second quarter, the Scots started to gain a big lead. After that, the Panthers couldn’t keep up and fell way behind, ending off the half with a score of 28-18.

In the third quarter, the Scots kept up the momentum they needed to keep up their big lead. Towards the end of the third quarter, the Scots were connecting well, and Jeremiah Phillips, one of the standout players, was constantly helping his team advance up the court and get shots.

“In that third quarter, we were putting up shots like it was nothing. The whole team kind of clicked and understood where one another was going,” Phillips said, who was the lead scoring player of the game.

“ In the fourth quarter I told my players to just stay calm and play good defense, not to focus on attacking so much so they could stop them from scoring. — John Schrup

The fourth quarter was a highlight for the Scots as they blocked out the Panthers on multiple opportunities and made some for themselves. A pass down to the corner off of a build-up for three points was the style of play that the Scots were using against the Panthers.

“That fourth quarter was a really good quarter for the team and me. We moved the ball especially well and made smart plays most of the time,” said Jordan Rice.

The Scots dominated the game and didn’t show signs of stopping that pace in future games.

“This game was a really good game to look back at throughout the season as we have a lot more games to play,” Rice said.