Scots secure a close win over the Dons

Carlmont’s JV boys basketball team played an unexpectedly close game, winning 55-50, against the Aragon Dons on Feb. 9.

The Scots have performed exceptionally well this season, going into the game with an 8-2 record. This being the last home game of the season, Carlmont’s goal was to finish off strong and secure the win.

“Entering the game, I was thinking about how large of a lead we would get and how badly we would win,” said sophomore captain Joshua Lam.

The game started slow and low scoring despite the several shot attempts by both teams. With only four baskets made collectively, the first quarter ended with a score of 6-3, with the Scots in front.

In the second quarter, the Scots struggled defensively, allowing the Dons to take the lead. The 1-3-1 zone defense played by Aragon proved to be a challenge that Carlmont was not used to. Down 22-21 at halftime, the Scots knew changes in their play needed to be made.

“We usually struggle against 1-3-1 defense, so we needed to make adjustments to get easier shots, drive to the basket, and draw more fouls”, said Ryan Serra, head coach of the Scots.

The Scots regained momentum by entering the third quarter with a new approach and mentality. With cleaner passes, better ball movement, and more shots made, the Scots were able to dominate and take back the lead, finishing the quarter 40-33.

With seven minutes of game time remaining, the Scots continued to push through and give it their all. The game stayed close, as Carlmont’s lead constantly fluctuated with both teams draining their shots. Despite the high pressure, the Scots are able to hold off Aragon and secure a tight win of 55-50.

The game was hard-fought by both teams. Aragon was able to throw Carlmont off their feet as they entered the game as the underdog but brought all complete confidence.

“I thought we were going to take this team all the way through, but unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out that way tonight. Having said that, I think our team really did a great job. We’ve been working hard all season. Being their second to last game, we’re really starting to come together,” said Bryan Campbell, Aragon’s JV boys basketball head coach.

The Scots came into the game unprepared and faced a greater challenge than anticipated. Despite this not being their best performance, Carlmont was still able to achieve their goal and clutch up the win.

“I wouldn’t say I am proud of how we played, but a win is a win, so I’ll take it,” Serra said.

As the season comes to a close, the Scots continue to build their record of now 9-2 and establish themselves in the league’s top-3 teams.