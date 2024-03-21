Scots surge past Spartans

Daniella Smit Freshman goalie Xavier Piro clears the ball, avoiding the opponent’s block. Piro is one out of two of the team’s goalies. He showcased his skills on the field with nine goalie saves this game.

The Carlmont varsity boys lacrosse team beat Mountain View Spartans 17-10 in their sixth consecutive win this season.

Despite their win, Mountain View was the first on the board. Carlmont was able to equalize with a goal of their own quickly. Just a few seconds after junior Keoki Firenze scored the first goal, junior Jacob Rybkin scored another to help his team secure the lead.

The pace picked up quickly on both sides, each team trying different strategies to make a goal. Carlmont maintained a 5-3 lead to the end of the first quarter.

Carlmont dominated in the second quarter. Seniors Jacob Tom and Owen Livesay scored two goals each that quarter.

Tom was recently named athlete of the week by Carlmont High School, and his number of successful face-offs was one of the reasons for this recognition.

“I really appreciate the Carlmont community, and it’s a great position,” Tom said.

The Spartans opened up the third quarter with four consecutive goals, creating some fear on Carlmont’s side. However, the Scots could bounce back quickly with Livesay’s goal and senior Nicholas Tolod’s two goals.

Going into the fourth quarter with a comfortable lead, the Scots closed the game strongly — the defense limited Mountain View to only one goal that quarter.

The Scots have been working hard throughout the start of the season, as seen on the field.

“We practiced on Saturday and Sunday. That drove us, and then we were able to show up today,” Tom said.

The Scot’s hard work in practice is evident on the field. They agree that they can move swiftly together and perform well as a whole.

“Our strengths are definitely our ball movement and our team chemistry,” Firenze said.

“ Our strengths are definitely our ball movement and our team chemistry. — Keoki Firenze

Many players recognize that lacrosse takes up a considerable amount of time. This tests their time management skills, leaving them trying to figure out how to balance sports with academics.

“You use that small timeframe right after school and before practice to get the big stuff done, then you have lacrosse, then finish everything up,” Firenze said.

The team looks forward to the rest of their season and hopes to win many more games and eventually the league. Head Coach Todd Irwin shares these goals with the team but emphasizes the importance of having fun.

“These are life skills they are learning out on the field,” Irwin said. “My goal every season is for everybody to have a good time so that anybody who’s not a senior is coming back and excited for next season.”