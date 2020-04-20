Self-Care Blog: Sleep

Getting enough sleep can reduce stress, as well as improve problem-solving skills, memory, and attention.

Sleep is important.

As obvious as it may seem, though, how many of us get the recommended eight hours of sleep every night?

Getting the proper amount of sleep is essential for your overall well-being, and while you might get away with pulling an occasional all-nighter, doing so often can lead to many short- and long-term health risks.

For example, you might think that staying up all night to study for a test can help you do better, but sleep deprivation inhibits your attention, memory, and problem-solving skills. You’re not going to learn much by studying at night, and being tired can cause you to do worse.

Moreover, constantly staying up late can have other negative effects on your body and brain. You’re likely to feel irritated and moody, as well as more stressed out. Being sleep deprived can also lead to serious health complications such as heart disease and stroke in the future.

Instead of stressing out about your schoolwork and staying up all night to study, try creating a sleep schedule that allows you to get around eight hours of sleep every night. Getting a proper amount of sleep can make you think more clearly, feel less stressed out, and have less trouble learning and retaining information. This can lead you to do better in school and work.

Having a proper bedtime routine might seem challenging, but here are some things that may help you fall asleep faster:

Meditate: Meditation before bed can help you relax. Whether you prefer breathing exercises or listening to soothing sounds, there are many resources you can find online to help you meditate.

Go to sleep and wake up at the same time: When you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, your body adjusts to that time. This can help you easily wake up every morning and allow you to be more productive during the day.

Don’t drink coffee: Caffeine prevents you from being tired and can make you jittery, which is the opposite of what you want before going to bed.

Do something relaxing: Reading a book or listening to music are just a couple of things you can do before bed. Find something you enjoy that allows you to wind down before going to sleep.

Organize the next day: If you use a planner, write down the tasks you have planned for the next day before going to sleep.

Final note

Getting enough sleep is important for your overall well-being. Getting at least eight hours of sleep every night can lead you to feel less stressed out and do better at school.