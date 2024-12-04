Spartans outlast Scots in defensive battle

Samantha Tow Sophomore goalkeeper Jamison Elliott prepares to punt the ball. The Scots would later go on to score their only goal of the game. Elliott had multiple saves in the game.

The Carlmont JV boys soccer team kicked off their preseason with a challenging match against the Mountain View Spartans on Dec. 2, narrowly falling in a 2-1 loss.

Despite the tough result, the game showcased the team’s potential. The Scots are already demonstrating signs of growth as they prepare for the road ahead.

The Spartans struck early in the first half, capitalizing on a defensive mistake to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Scots still maintained their composure and rallied to come back. Their efforts paid off just minutes before halftime when sophomore forward Nathan Gonzales found the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

The momentum didn’t last long, as Mountain View regained the lead early in the second half on a well-executed breakaway. The Scots were unable to break through the Spartan’s defense for the remainder of the half.

The game provided an opportunity for players to test their skills and assess the team’s strengths and areas for improvement. While the defense worked hard to maintain its structure, there were moments when adjustments were needed.

“I had a couple of good tackles, but we kept letting the other team get to the middle. We needed to force them wide,” said freshman defender Gianni Haggarty. “Other than that, we stayed pretty disciplined with our defensive scheme.”

“ This is a very talented team. Both the sophomore class and the freshman class are very strong, so there’s a good chance that JV will be even better this season. — Chris Zaino

Despite some early challenges, the team remains optimistic about their potential this season. According to assistant coach Chris Zaino, these early-season matches are crucial for building team chemistry and sharpening their approach.

“We like to play Mountain View early in the season because it makes us raise the level of our game early, way before we get to the league,” Zaino said. “Playing together as a team, playing in the structure that coach Sean wants, and continuing to get better week after week are our key areas of focus for the season.”

With a defense that is already showing signs of improvement and a goalkeeper who has stepped up significantly, the team is well-positioned for a competitive season.

“The goalkeeper has definitely raised the level of his game. It looks very different out there, and that’s going to be a strong asset for the JV team,” Zaino said.

As the season progresses, the Scots are focused on refining their strategies, strengthening their teamwork, and building on their foundation. The team’s mix of experience and new talent makes them a promising contender in the league, with hopes of reaching new heights this year.

“For the team, playing together as a team and continuing to get better week after week is the goal,” Zaino said.