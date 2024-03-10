This Week In Sports Ep. 2: Fanatics, March Madness, and Clark

Is Fanatics ruining sports merchandising? Is Caitlin Clark the best college athlete ever? How has the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) changed the conversation on equal pay in sports? In this episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses current sports news and the USWNT’s historic gender discrimination suit.

The Major League Baseball season is ramping up with many questions yet to be answered. Key free-agents remain unsigned and controversial uniforms flood the news surrounding spring training. March also brings in the National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament in a can’t-miss competition with 64 teams all vying for eternal glory.

The USWNT was one of the first major instances addressing the gross gender pay gap across sports. This event sparked a debate on how women should be compensated in sports and influenced other women’s teams across the world to fight for equal pay.

