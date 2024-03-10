The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

This Week In Sports Ep. 2: Fanatics, March Madness, and Clark

Bailey Chinnan, Staff WriterMarch 10, 2024

Is Fanatics ruining sports merchandising? Is Caitlin Clark the best college athlete ever? How has the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) changed the conversation on equal pay in sports? In this episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses current sports news and the USWNT’s historic gender discrimination suit.

The Major League Baseball season is ramping up with many questions yet to be answered. Key free-agents remain unsigned and controversial uniforms flood the news surrounding spring training. March also brings in the National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament in a can’t-miss competition with 64 teams all vying for eternal glory.

The USWNT was one of the first major instances addressing the gross gender pay gap across sports. This event sparked a debate on how women should be compensated in sports and influenced other women’s teams across the world to fight for equal pay.

Just Smile by LiQWYD   / liqwyd   Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-just-smile Music promoted by Audio Library    • Just Smile – LiQWYD (No Copyright Music)  
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Bailey Chinnan, Staff Writer
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to music, volunteering, playing baseball, and following Atlanta sports. He covers campus news at Carlmont and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Super Bowl incoming).
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *