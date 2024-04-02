The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

This Week In Sports Ep. 3: NFL Preview Special ft. Sami Khalak

Bailey Chinnan and Abdus-Sami KhalakApril 2, 2024

The National Football League (NFL) season is approaching fast and fans are itching to see who will come out on top. In this episode, Bailey Chinnan and Sami Khalak discuss their predictions for the upcoming season.

How will newcomers fare in a league dominated by veterans? How has the recent flurry of free-agent moves impacted the balance of the league? Who will come out on top in highly contested divisions?

The 2025 NFL season is set to be a great one with all 32 teams competing to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the season’s end.

Fiji by MusicbyAden   / musicbyaden   Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported — CC BY-SA 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-fiji Music promoted by Audio Library    • Fiji – MusicbyAden (No Copyright Music)  
About the Contributors
Bailey Chinnan, Staff Writer
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to music, volunteering, playing baseball, and following Atlanta sports. He covers campus news at Carlmont and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Super Bowl incoming).
Abdus-Sami Khalak, Staff Writer
Sami Khalak (Class of 2026), loves to play sports, play with his friends, and agriculture. You can find him in San Francisco or Oakland. His favorite football team is the Cardinals and his favorite Basketball team is the Warriors. He is an Indo-Malaysian American who loves paratha and dahl, dosa and kwee lapis.
