This Week In Sports Ep. 3: NFL Preview Special ft. Sami Khalak

The National Football League (NFL) season is approaching fast and fans are itching to see who will come out on top. In this episode, Bailey Chinnan and Sami Khalak discuss their predictions for the upcoming season.

How will newcomers fare in a league dominated by veterans? How has the recent flurry of free-agent moves impacted the balance of the league? Who will come out on top in highly contested divisions?

The 2025 NFL season is set to be a great one with all 32 teams competing to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the season’s end.

Fiji by MusicbyAden / musicbyaden Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported — CC BY-SA 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-fiji Music promoted by Audio Library • Fiji – MusicbyAden (No Copyright Music)