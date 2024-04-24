The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

This Week In Sports Ep. 3: MLB Prediction Special

Bailey Chinnan, Staff WriterApril 24, 2024

The Major League Baseball (MLB) season has only been underway for a month and already overflowing with news. In this episode, Bailey Chinnan interviews Carlmont student and avid baseball fan Krish Hirani.

How will rookies fresh out of the minors perform in their Major League debuts? How will early season play affect the Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting come winter? How will a series of arm injuries to top pitching talent determine who wins this year’s Cy Young Award?

This MLB season has been full of surprises with many more sure to follow, every team fighting to come out on top and bring honor to their city this November.

About the Contributor
Bailey Chinnan
Bailey Chinnan, Staff Writer
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to music, volunteering, playing baseball, and following Atlanta sports. He covers campus news at Carlmont and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Super Bowl incoming).
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
