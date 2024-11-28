Wildcats pounce on Scots in preseason game

Rowan Sheng Freshman Chloe Luscri shoots a 3-pointer with seconds left on the shot clock. Teammate Alice Richez moved to block opponents from defending her. If time runs out on the shot clock, the opposing team will gain possession of the ball.

The Carlmont Scots JV girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season to the Los Gatos Wildcats, with a score of 55-29 on Friday, Nov. 25.

During the second game of the season, the Scots started off slow, with the Wildcats dominating possession of the ball on the court. Capitalizing on the Scots’ mistakes, the Wildcats ended the first half with a comfortable 26-point lead.

“I think we started a bit slow, not necessarily what we wanted to do from a game plan perspective,” said Carlmont coach Tye Tolentino.

After a spirited halftime speech by both Carlmont coaches, the Scots picked up their pace and put up a fight. Although their efforts were valiant, the Wildcats kept their lead and eventually won the game.

“They did a really good job making adjustments after the first half, and coming out in the second half of doing a better job running the things that we wanted to accomplish this game,” Tolentino said.

“ This is a really good set of girls, they all get along really well and do a good job of helping each other out in terms of understanding and learning. They do a very good job helping pick each other up and cheering each other on. — Tye Tolentino

Freshman shooting guard Chloe Luscri led the Scots attack, scoring the most points on her team. She managed to score two consecutive 3-pointers, hyping up the stands and bench.

“I think I did okay. It was my first real game, so I was pretty nervous, but I don’t think I did badly,” Luscri said.

Altlhough the season has just begun, both teams already have visions for the games ahead.

“The plan for our team is for the girls to play better and get some chemistry,” said Los Gatos head coach Eddie McGee. “Our plan for the season is really embracing the mindset of getting better,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino looks forward to coaching his team and seeing where they will go throughout the season.

“This group definitely has a very high basketball IQ, which is not typical of what we’d see this early in the season of a JV program,” Tolentino said. “It’s very exciting to see that because it shows us what we’ll be able to accomplish with them.”