3-in-3 Ep. 1: Russian protests and Venezuelan threats

Geopolitics, the study of geography and its effects on politics and international relations, are often looked over by the general public, even though it greatly influences not just our world but also our own country. 3-in-3 will discuss the most important topics in geopolitics that people should be aware of over the past three weeks in three minutes. In this first episode, host Oliver Richards talks about events from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24, 2021, including U.S. withdrawal from Somalia, Iran’s threats to expel UN Nuclear Watchdogs, and Venezuelan president Maduro’s threats to take Guyana’s Essequibo region.