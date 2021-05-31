Asking Carlmont Ep. 2: Hope for a better year
May 31, 2021
Carlmont’s first full year of distance learning is coming to an end, and many students are looking forward to the next in-person semester. In this video, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors discuss what they missed most from in-person school and what they’re looking forward to next year.
Students, in order of appearance: Javin Zipkin (junior), Gabi Asmar (freshman), Nicholas Manning (sophomore), Kiana Beigi (freshman), Arianna Behrendt (sophomore), Angelina Colombo (junior).
