Asking Carlmont Ep. 2: Hope for a better year

Ruya Yaman, Production Editor
May 31, 2021

Carlmont’s first full year of distance learning is coming to an end, and many students are looking forward to the next in-person semester. In this video, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors discuss what they missed most from in-person school and what they’re looking forward to next year.

 

Students, in order of appearance: Javin Zipkin (junior), Gabi Asmar (freshman), Nicholas Manning (sophomore), Kiana Beigi (freshman), Arianna Behrendt (sophomore), Angelina Colombo (junior).

 

